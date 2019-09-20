Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.77 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.76 ($1.08), 160,765 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 262,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.07).

The company has a market cap of $236.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.59.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.