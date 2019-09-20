TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $1.74. TrovaGene shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 31,197 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.27). TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,424.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 217,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TrovaGene by 55.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TrovaGene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

