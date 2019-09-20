Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 76.70%. The company had revenue of $18.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.5% in the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.