Tripio Market Cap Reaches $15.09 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $4.38 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.