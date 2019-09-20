Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,802,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,481% from the previous session’s volume of 240,544 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Merger by 1,837.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Merger by 70,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200,201 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Merger by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 212,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

