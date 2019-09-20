Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.56

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and traded as low as $48.88. Trend Micro shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands.

TMICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

