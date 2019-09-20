Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.45

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $648.45 and traded as low as $600.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $606.50, with a volume of 3,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 618.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.45. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million and a PE ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

