Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.45

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $648.45 and traded as low as $600.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $606.50, with a volume of 3,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 618.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.45. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million and a PE ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

