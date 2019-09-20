Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,175 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. 10,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

