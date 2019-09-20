Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

