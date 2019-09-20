Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.