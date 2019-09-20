Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 353.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunrun by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 117,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056,294.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $142,587.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 277,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,006.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,774,118 shares of company stock worth $93,615,522 and have sold 252,028 shares worth $4,993,634. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 31,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

