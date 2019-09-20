Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of EV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,238. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

