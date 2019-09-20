Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 158,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 80,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Voya Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 291,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 136,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $55.16. 187,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

