Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 29,704 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2,160.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

BBBY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,435. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

