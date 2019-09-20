Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,487,000 after buying an additional 1,772,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,624,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,059,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 807,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 472,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,024,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 19,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

