Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $32,000 in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OneMain by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $27,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $3,604,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $7,437,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $759,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.