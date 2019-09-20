Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,575 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

