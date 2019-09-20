Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,421 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 306,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $57.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

