Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $17.69. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 337,378 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.54.
In other news, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$207,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,400.82. Also, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total value of C$410,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,350 shares in the company, valued at C$1,073,934.08.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
