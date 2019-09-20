Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $17.69. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 337,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.54.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 1.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$207,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,400.82. Also, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total value of C$410,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,350 shares in the company, valued at C$1,073,934.08.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.