TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. TOP SHIPS has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

