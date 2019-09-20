TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.94

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.94 and traded as high as $116.74. TMX Group shares last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 42,572 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.94.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.40 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group Ltd will post 6.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.