Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Timken were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Timken by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,824. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

