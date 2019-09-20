Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches Market Cap of $10.73 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $326,312.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, CoinBene, C2CX, BigONE, Ethfinex, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

