Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.39). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Tilray stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. 58,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. Tilray has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $244.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.