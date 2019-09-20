Thrive Token Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $767,179.00 and $7,543.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.06 or 0.05374491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

