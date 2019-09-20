ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $1,822.98 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,822.98 or 0.17910362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $158.03 million and $137,112.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

