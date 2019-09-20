The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 664.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 664.17 ($8.68).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
In related news, insider Cath Keers acquired 40,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £211,845.92 ($276,814.22).
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.