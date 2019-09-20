The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 664.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 664.17 ($8.68).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Cath Keers acquired 40,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £211,845.92 ($276,814.22).

SGE remained flat at $GBX 685.20 ($8.95) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 701.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 726.05.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

