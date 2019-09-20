The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Trading 2.7% Higher

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), 42,318 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 93,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 464.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The Independent Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

