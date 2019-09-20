Thar Token (THAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,058.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Thar Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a market cap of $80,058.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005337 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000994 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 473.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com . The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.