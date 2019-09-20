Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.48

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and traded as high as $71.02. Thalassa shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 16,200 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.