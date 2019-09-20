Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703.21 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Tezos has a market capitalization of $703.21 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

