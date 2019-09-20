Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.36. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 140,283 shares.

TGZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of $572.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

