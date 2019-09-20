Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:TNABY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
About Tenaga Nasional Bhd
