Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.59% of Templeton Emerging Markets worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 37,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

