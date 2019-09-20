Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 271,436 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises approximately 8.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Tc Pipelines worth $455,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,736,000 after buying an additional 119,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after buying an additional 3,645,514 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 682,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

