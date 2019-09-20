Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,103.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $306,651.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,819.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,489 shares of company stock worth $11,086,831. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $7,234,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

