Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading Up 8.5%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.54, approximately 4,209,369 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,638,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

