Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) Director William Harvey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director William Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$10,643.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$192,028.15.

William Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, William Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$10,887.36.

Shares of TSE TNX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.03. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. Tanzanian Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.07.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.