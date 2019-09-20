Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.90

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $2.90. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 90.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 136,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 983.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

