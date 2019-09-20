Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.
NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $940.74 million, a P/E ratio of 146.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34.
In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $110,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $234,344.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,306. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 326,074 shares during the last quarter.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
