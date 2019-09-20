Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $940.74 million, a P/E ratio of 146.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $110,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $234,344.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,306. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 326,074 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

