T Clarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.91

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.91 and traded as low as $97.25. T Clarke shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 11,189 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.91. The company has a market cap of $42.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

Get T Clarke alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for T Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.