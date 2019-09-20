Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 307,150 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 935% from the average daily volume of 29,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

About Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

