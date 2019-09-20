Swisscoin Market Capitalization Reaches $932,716.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Swisscoin has a market capitalization of $932,716.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swisscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00146985 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,112.91 or 0.99357592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,407,825 coins. The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community

Swisscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

