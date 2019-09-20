Swarm Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $95,419.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00209677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01206075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017994 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

