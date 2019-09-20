Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.20. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 11,363 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $15.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

