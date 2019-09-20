SunTrust Banks Reiterates $900.00 Price Target for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $709.58.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $834.66. 524,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $815.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,559 shares of company stock valued at $125,535,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

