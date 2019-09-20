Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,371 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $23,896.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,181.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Philpot sold 984 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $15,133.92.

On Thursday, August 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $138,075.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after buying an additional 716,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,019,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.