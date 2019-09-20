SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $15.09. SunPower shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 2,993,898 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,930.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $119,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,131 shares of company stock worth $2,192,674. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunPower by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

