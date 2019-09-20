Sue Main Sells 12,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $3,818,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,575.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.80. 379,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,524. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $324.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,186,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.