Storm (STORM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,985.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Storm has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $118,985.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Coinnest and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, WazirX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Coinrail, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.