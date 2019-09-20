StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.47

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 50476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -37.58.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

